Breaking Down the Peter B’s Menu: Top 10 Drinks

Bailey McKeon ’22

Features Editor

Peter B’s Espresso, the popular coffee shop on campus, located on the ground floor of the Raether Library and Information Technology Center, is a one stop shop for all of your caffeine and pastry needs throughout the day. Since 1988, Peter B’s has been serving students and faculty alike an array of drinks and snacks while simultaneously fostering a comfortable and convenient place to meet or study. Below is a listing of Peter B’s most popular drinks and snacks, along with recommendations from two current baristas, Izzy Defilippo ’22 and Erin DeMarco ’23. The café is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 A.M. to midnight, Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 P.M., Saturday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Sunday from 10 A.M. to midnight. Be sure to stop by and try a delicious drink or baked good for yourself!

Iced Coffee: One of the most popular Peter B’s drink. Brewed coffee beans with your choice of milk. You may also add syrup (suggested: vanilla or caramel) and/or extra shots of espresso if you choose. Iced coffee is a strong drink that allows you be creative with your choices. Also available as a hot option.

Iced Matcha: Green tea powder with your choice of milk (suggested: oat milk). This herbal drink has a beautiful green color and not much caffeine. The matcha can also be a nice milky sweetener in combination with an iced coffee or shot of espresso. Also available as a hot option.

Iced Latte: Also a favorite Peter B’s option. Two or three shots of espresso served over your choice of milk. This drink satisfies that coffee flavor craving. You may also add other flavoring to the drink (suggested: vanilla). Also available as a hot option.

Iced Mocha: Iced latte with pumps of chocolate sauce. Also available with white chocolate. Also available as a hot option.

Iced Caramel Macchiato: Iced latte with pumps of vanilla and caramel sauce drizzle. Also available as a hot option.

Cappuccino: Latte but is topped with foam. Can be served hot or cold.

Iced Chai: This very sweet drink is served with your choice of milk with chai concentrate. Also available as a hot option.

Chai Charger: Chai with a shot or two of espresso. Can be served hot or cold.

Iced Tea: A light and refreshing black or green tea with your choice of flavor if you wish (suggested: peach).

Hot Tea: Your choice between a variety of black or green tea. Honey available to add if you choose.

Italian Sodas: Seltzer with a pump of your choice of syrup.

Hot Chocolate: The best on campus. Can be served with whipped cream.

Iced Water: Peter B’s has awesome iced water for 50 cents if you just need some pure hydration.

Milk Options: Your choice of whole, 2%, skim, half and half, oat, almond, soy, coconut milk.

Syrup options: Your choice of vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, Irish cream, almond, coconut, peppermint, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, strawberry, blueberry, lemon, lime, orange raspberry, peach, mango, lavender, sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, or sugar free hazelnut syrup.

Pastries: Rene, the owner of Peter B’s, bakes homemade pumpkin and banana bread. Now these are served as cute Bundt cake shaped, which are even more fun to eat! All of the pastries are now supplied by Doro Marketplace. There are croissants, chocolate croissants, Nutella croissants, almond croissants, pistachio croissants, cinnamon rolls, and apple fritters. All options look scrumptious!

Extras: Peter B’s still sells oatmeal, cliff bars in many unique flavors, and gum.

Barista Picks, Izzy Defilippo: “I like to get an iced latte with oat milk when I’m in need of caffeine. For fun, I might get an iced chai with oat milk or iced matcha with oat milk.”

Barista Picks, Erin DeMarco: “For a caffeine boost, I like to drink an iced latte with skim milk. For something fun to sip on, I usually get an iced chai charger with almond milk.”