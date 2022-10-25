A Peaceful Walk in the Woods: Reviewing the Nearby Glastonbury Multi-Use Trail for its Beauty and Adventure

Olivia Papp ’23

Managing Editor

As the leaves turn from green to burnt orange, signaling the changing of seasons, I find myself more drawn to the outdoors. This is the time to be outside and enjoy the scenic views before the frigid, New England winter strikes again. From my perspective, October has perfect weather. October is a fleeting moment between the scorching summer air and the winter chill. The air is practically begging us to leave our enclosed dorm areas and venture outside.

Walking around Trinity’s campus, especially during the fall, is beautiful. Seeing the gorgeous leaves falling from the trees across campus, I am constantly inspired to explore hiking trails in different parts of Connecticut. On a Saturday morning, I was ready to explore the great outdoors of Connecticut. Eventually, I found myself in Glastonbury, Connecticut, as I settled on walking through the Glastonbury Multi-Use Trail. This trail is only fifteen minutes away from Trinity and is perfect for walking, running, and biking. This nature walk exceeded my expectations. The different leaf colors varied from deep burgundy to green and yellow.

However, it was difficult to find such a perfect trail. Hopefully, rather than researching at length for the best trails close to Trinity College, this recommendation will push you to roam around the Glastonbury Multi-Use Trail.

Upon arrival, parking was easy, as the trail is located on the edge of the Smith Middle School campus, and, at the end, the trail connects to Bell Street. The trail itself is centered around the Addison Bog, which is said to be over seventeen feet deep in places. The trail is flat and paved with spur trails that veer off in different directions before reconnecting to the paved path. Feeling adventurous, I decided to stray from the main path and onto one of these dirt trails only to rely on Google maps to ensure I was in fact where I thought I was. A minor bushwhack for a few minutes brought me back to the main path again; however, these dirt trails did lead me to a closer view of the bog, a small stream, and a beaver dam. There were so many nests in the trees, and I saw wildlife ranging from squirrels to evidence of beavers, as there were several logs whittled down to a nub. From beginning to end, the trail is one mile, with the entirety of the trail from end-to-end approximately two miles.

In addition, there were plenty of benches on the sides of the paved path and dirt paths. If you are with friends while walking or running, taking a break on one of these benches to take in the scenery and talk is a must. Additionally, every few tenths of a mile there are stations where you can do a different type of exercise or stretch. For example, there were stations for pull-ups, leg lifts, push-ups, stretching, and even monkey bars. if you are trying to seriously exercise, perhaps try jogging and then stop to try out the different exercises when prompted. If you are with your friends, make the exercise stations a challenge to see who can get the most reps!

At a leisurely walking pace, this trail will take approximately an hour. If you want to experience the peak foliage before the snow arrives, I highly recommend you take a trip to this trail soon!