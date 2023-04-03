Succession on Summit B&P Horoscopes

Aries
March 21 – April 19
You’re the amalgamation of Kendall Roy and your PM.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Though you may find yourself in the center of it all, you take pride in your independence-like Gerri.
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
Odds are you’re the Roman Roy of your friend group. More often than not, your comments are out of pocket…but that isn’t to say you don’t speak the truth.
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
You deserve better—just like Tom.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
You’re a little self-centered, like Logan Roy, but you like it that way.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
We all want to find our purpose, but to quote Kendall Roy, “let’s not live in a fantasy world.”
Libra
September 23 – October 22
You’ve always known how to put on a show-like when Willa pretended to accept Con’s proposal.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Naomi Pierce, is that you?
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Unless your name is Connor Roy, might I suggest you figure out your post-grad plans?
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Like Marcia, you may never be a real “brother,” but you still mean business!!!
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
A GDI? Like Shiv? Shocker.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
You’re giving Cousin Greg. Do with that as you will.
Leave a Reply