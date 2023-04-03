Succession on Summit B&P Horoscopes

Aries

March 21 – April 19

You’re the amalgamation of Kendall Roy and your PM.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Though you may find yourself in the center of it all, you take pride in your independence-like Gerri.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Odds are you’re the Roman Roy of your friend group. More often than not, your comments are out of pocket…but that isn’t to say you don’t speak the truth.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You deserve better—just like Tom.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

You’re a little self-centered, like Logan Roy, but you like it that way.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

We all want to find our purpose, but to quote Kendall Roy, “let’s not live in a fantasy world.”

Libra

September 23 – October 22

You’ve always known how to put on a show-like when Willa pretended to accept Con’s proposal.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Naomi Pierce, is that you?

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Unless your name is Connor Roy, might I suggest you figure out your post-grad plans?

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Like Marcia, you may never be a real “brother,” but you still mean business!!!

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

A GDI? Like Shiv? Shocker.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

You’re giving Cousin Greg. Do with that as you will.