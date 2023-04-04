Liepod: Wadiya Adopts True Democracy Amid Dictator’s Search of Prominent Democracies

Proud American ’25

Wadiya Correspondent

The Republic of Wadiya, a North African country, decides to truly and genuinely adopt a democratic system. Admiral General Aladeen, their dictator, decided to go back to the first known democracy and see how they did it. He learns that the word democracy was invented in Greece and that it comes from the two words (demos) which means people and (kratos) meaning rule. So democracy is the rule of the people. The General then questions whether ancient Greece considered all of its inhabitants people. To the general’s surprise, ancient Greek men, like what their successors did with slavery, found a loophole to exclude the women, children and slaves. This pushes the General to look for a true manifestation of democracy elsewhere, as the ancient Greek version did not differ much from Wadiya’s. He thought that there is no better place to look for a true democracy than the land of the free. A dear friend of his reminds him of a speech he had written for him in which the General points out that democracy in the US is very similar to the governance in Wadiya where “1% of the people have all the nation’s wealth.” A democracy in which the media appears free but “is secretly controlled by one person and his family.” The list goes on and includes how the US lied to invade Iraq, steal its oil and destroy any potential PanArab initiatives; how the US prisons are filled with “one particular group”; and how it uses “the media to scare people into supporting policies that are against their interest.”

Sad and frustrated, Aladeen decides to look somewhere near: the only democracy in the Middle East. Aladeen is soon to be disappointed again. He finds it unfortunate how the state of Israel (i.e., The Jewish State) cannot be a democracy if it commits crimes of apartheid and persecution as “The Human Rights Report: A Threshold Crossed” has shown. This was particularly disappointing to Aladeen as he quite liked the idea of having the fairer citizens maintain domination over the rest of the racial groups. Aladeen then decides to look for answers in The Great Britain of the United Kingdom. Aladeen is most fond of this democracy as he learns that the royal family is not required to pay inheritance tax and King Charles “will pay nothing on properties, jewels and investments that probably are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.” Aladeen is once again disappointed to know that, although Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands alongside the UK still live under a monarchy, they are one of the top ten democracies around the world. He wonders if he could maintain a monarchy and still be called a great democracy in North Africa. Aladeen puts in all of what is left from his hope in the peaceful part of North America. To his surprise, Canada is not an exception to Bahamas or Australia in sharing sovereignty with the UK. Aladeen, despite—or maybe because of—his uncivilization and simple-mindedness, realizes the impossibility of complete decolonization, including that of indigenous people, as long as Canada remains ruled by the same royal family that massacred indigenous people in the first place.

Aladeen’s journey in looking for full democracy leaves him completely puzzled. He simply does not understand how Wadiya is not ranked a top democracy, nor does he know where or whom to seek help from. He realizes he is a stereotypical creation of western powers which will later invade Wadiya in a mission to end his terrorism. He shaves his beard and dies alone.