Honey, Would You Put a Bumper Sticker on a Bentley?

Godlike Karen ’89

PTA President

Sure, when Kim Kardashian prompted us with the question, “would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” she was not referring to cars or even bumper stickers, but I couldn’t help but wonder, in the world of boarding school burnouts and Barbour jackets, what’s the relevancy of bumper stickers? Well, for the polite mothers of high society, the answer is easy—a bumper sticker is a subtle way to signify that her son (barely) graduated from Choate! Better yet, when it comes to colleges, we all know that the “if you know, you know” college crest is the sneakiest way to suggest that your kid managed to work a miracle and gain acceptance to a small liberal arts school…even if you had to make a call…or three. Nevertheless, you can’t deny that if they made a “my child is an incoming summer analyst at Goldman Sachs” bumper sticker, these moms would be all over it. With that being said, the next time you see a large luxury SUV sporting a cheeky college bumper sticker, remember Bitsy wants you to know where her D3 athlete goes.