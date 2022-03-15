Weekly Picks: Sad Songs for March Depression

Caroline Richards ’22

A&E Editor

Charles Dickens famously wrote in Great Expectations, “It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade”. March in a nutshell is kind of a weird, liminal time, which I think can make it pretty grim. It’s so frustratingly transitional; it’s not Spring, it’s not Winter. Some days it’s snowing, other days you don’t even need a jacket. March plays games and that’s the last thing we need after January and February (aka the worst fucking months of the year). Considering a little March sadness is inevitable, I’d suggest leaning into it rather than fighting it. It’s good to feel sad sometimes, it makes the happy months of Spring and Summer all the more precious. Plus, sad music is often the best music and though I’m sure at this point you all already have a sad boi/girl playlist here are some songs to consider adding. April is on the horizon! Until then, wallow in your sadness. Do it for the plot. And the character arc.

“7AM” by Lil Uzi Vert

From his 2015 album Luv is Rage. He’s so emo in this album. He really went and hurt our feelings like that. He definitely stayed up all night making this song and by 7AM he was in a deep depressive state after having hashed out all his problems. It’s perfect for March moodiness.

“Shake the Frost” by Tyler Childers (I recommend the live version)

This song. Is literally devastating. And so beautiful. Tyler Childers knows love in all its facets, for better or for worse. The live version is just him and his guitar and it feels like he’s singing right to you. March may suck but maybe you should tell that person you like that you like them instead of hyperfixating on it until your head hurts?

“List of People (To Try And Forget About)” by Tame Impala

Ouch. Kevin, who hurt you? This song is about that one person (or people, God forbid) who it’s easier to try and forget about rather than cope with the feeling of their absence. It’s so beautifully composed. Can’t lie, sometimes I stay up late at night listening to this and work myself into a gut-wrenching pit of sadness just to feel something. I would recommend, it’s very cathartic.

“Send the Fisherman” by Caamp

Soft-folk-sad. From their EP Boys (Side B), which is lovely, by the way, and you should listen to all of it if you haven’t already. It’s about how friendships endure through hard times and collective trauma. It feels like it should be in a coming of age movie; it’ll hurt your feelings but also lift you up a little bit? Very March.

“West Side Highway” by A$AP Rocky

From At.Long.Last.A$AP, my favorite A$AP Rocky album. It’s a good song to drive to late at night when you’re feeling down or lost; the synths make it feel like you’re speeding and all the tail lights on the cars around you are blurring together. It was also written on LSD so that makes a lot of sense. Ego-death is inevitable.

“One Rainy Wish” by Jimi Hendrix

From his 1967 album Axis: Bold As Love, which altered space and time. This song is magical, like all his music, but this one will transport you somewhere you didn’t know you needed to go. It’s about the feeling of having a vivid dream and then waking up only to realize none of it was real. Why go to therapy when you can listen to this song on a five hour loop.

“Blood Bank” by Bon Iver

From their 2009 EP Blood Bank. This song will claw your heart from your chest, set it on fire, run it through a blender, and then try to pack back in again misshapen and reeling. It’s just about how love always seems to come along all at once and at the worst times; it’s so strong but sometimes it just can’t overcome our own internal conflicts. Unbegotten, tragic love is so March.

“Fearless” by Pink Floyd

From their 1971 album Meddle. This song is a poem. It’s somehow cryptic and perfectly understandable all at once. The progressions in this song are some of the best ever written. It’ll make you stare existentialism in the face for a full six minutes and seven seconds: March, indeed.