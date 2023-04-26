Self-Proclaimed Broadway Expert Gives Unsolicited Tony Predictions

Savannah Brooks ’26
Self-Proclaimed Broadway Expert (Also a News Editor)
The Tony Awards are coming soon! As a resident Broadway expert for the Tripod (my
resume includes stalking the Broadway subreddit and blowing all my money on seeing shows), I
wanted to share a few of my picks for the major awards of this season.
Best Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
& Juliet
Some Like It Hot (WINNER)
New York, New York
Shucked
This one is controversial. Kimberly Akimbo has a lot of big fans that are sure it has Best
Musical in the bag, but I disagree. Some Like It Hot is the classic Broadway musical the industry
has been looking for! It’s like The Music Man (which beat the juggernaut West Side Story) but
without the misogyny and all-white cast!
Best Play
Leopoldstat
Fat Ham (WINNER)
Prima Facie
Good Night, Oscar
This is another controversial pick. Leopoldstat, which is certainly brilliant, is the general
critics’ pick for best play. Fat Ham is a latecomer that only opened in April, but it is so
incredibly thought-provoking and uplifting. If Fat Ham doesn’t win, you can count on me
pulling a Will Smith-type stunt.
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot (WINNER)
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Ben Platt, Parade
Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee in Some Like It Hot is just complete perfection. The Best Actor race is
crowded with huge talent this year, but I can see Ghee emerging as a Tony voter favorite. Their
performance is the riskiest and is compelling yet hilarious!
P.S. If I’m honest, Borle probably isn’t getting a nomination. If it were up to me he
would.
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd (WINNER)
Victoria Clarke, Kimberly Akimbo
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Phillipa Soo, Camelot
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Annaleigh Ashford is a bit of a Tony darling (and everyone loves Sweeney Todd). This
is another tough race, but Sweeney has to get a win because of its pure popularity. Ashford is a
great poster child in that regard.
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstat (WINNER)*
Marcel Spears, Fat Ham
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home
*It’s possible Uranowitz will be considered a Featured Actor rather than a Lead. If this occurs,
he’s my pick for Best Featured and Spears is my pick for Best Lead.
Brandon Uranowitz in Leopoldstat is one of the greatest acting performances I’ve ever
seen (and I’ve seen quite a few)! He plays more than one role and slips between time periods
with ease, evoking pure emotion from the audience each time. Also, I just want him to win a
Tony.
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Laura Linney, Summer of 1976
Zoe Wanamaker, Pictures From Home
Jodie Comer won the Olivier Award for this same category this season. Prima Facie had
a sold-out run at the West End and likely will on Broadway too. A one-woman show isn’t easy to
pull off, and based on Prima Facie’s stunning reviews, Comer triumphs in it.
