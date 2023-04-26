Self-Proclaimed Broadway Expert Gives Unsolicited Tony Predictions

Savannah Brooks ’26

Self-Proclaimed Broadway Expert (Also a News Editor)

The Tony Awards are coming soon! As a resident Broadway expert for the Tripod (my

resume includes stalking the Broadway subreddit and blowing all my money on seeing shows), I

wanted to share a few of my picks for the major awards of this season.



Best Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

& Juliet

Some Like It Hot (WINNER)

New York, New York

Shucked

This one is controversial. Kimberly Akimbo has a lot of big fans that are sure it has Best

Musical in the bag, but I disagree. Some Like It Hot is the classic Broadway musical the industry

has been looking for! It’s like The Music Man (which beat the juggernaut West Side Story) but

without the misogyny and all-white cast!

Best Play

Leopoldstat

Fat Ham (WINNER)

Prima Facie

Good Night, Oscar

This is another controversial pick. Leopoldstat, which is certainly brilliant, is the general

critics’ pick for best play. Fat Ham is a latecomer that only opened in April, but it is so

incredibly thought-provoking and uplifting. If Fat Ham doesn’t win, you can count on me

pulling a Will Smith-type stunt.

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot (WINNER)

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Ben Platt, Parade

Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee in Some Like It Hot is just complete perfection. The Best Actor race is

crowded with huge talent this year, but I can see Ghee emerging as a Tony voter favorite. Their

performance is the riskiest and is compelling yet hilarious!

P.S. If I’m honest, Borle probably isn’t getting a nomination. If it were up to me he

would.

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd (WINNER)

Victoria Clarke, Kimberly Akimbo

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Phillipa Soo, Camelot

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Annaleigh Ashford is a bit of a Tony darling (and everyone loves Sweeney Todd). This

is another tough race, but Sweeney has to get a win because of its pure popularity. Ashford is a

great poster child in that regard.

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstat (WINNER)*

Marcel Spears, Fat Ham

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Nathan Lane, Pictures From Home

*It’s possible Uranowitz will be considered a Featured Actor rather than a Lead. If this occurs,

he’s my pick for Best Featured and Spears is my pick for Best Lead.

Brandon Uranowitz in Leopoldstat is one of the greatest acting performances I’ve ever

seen (and I’ve seen quite a few)! He plays more than one role and slips between time periods

with ease, evoking pure emotion from the audience each time. Also, I just want him to win a

Tony.

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Laura Linney, Summer of 1976

Zoe Wanamaker, Pictures From Home

Jodie Comer won the Olivier Award for this same category this season. Prima Facie had

a sold-out run at the West End and likely will on Broadway too. A one-woman show isn’t easy to

pull off, and based on Prima Facie’s stunning reviews, Comer triumphs in it.