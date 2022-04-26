Dreamy, Happy, Sexy EDM: Playlist Recommendations for Spring Weekend Parties & Endless Darties 

Caroline Richards ’22

Arts Editor

I was going to make my music recommendations this week about the best man-hating songs, but then he texted me back—so here’s a list of happy, EDM songs in honor of Spring Weekend! VANIC! Rae Sremmurd! Live music! Add these to the pregame playlist, the running playlist, or, my personal favorite, the pre-darty shower playlist. I added a lot of old classics—because those happen to be the best—so maybe some of these are already in your playlists—as they should. They’re dreamy, upbeat, relaxing, and fun—best enjoyed with a cold drink.

“Zeal” by Tchami

When will Tchami ever miss? His track record suggests never. This is from his 2017 EP Revelations which also features the iconic song “Adieu,” which I also highly recommend if by chance you haven’t heard it. He has a new single out called “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, whose voice I love. Check it out: it’s fire but a little more pop-y.

“The Future” (Purple Disco Machine Remix) by Motez, Antony & Cleopatra, and Purple Disco Machine

Motez and Purple Disco Machine on one song? Whoaaa. This song has a disgustingly good guitar riff going on, and it’s over 8 minutes long. Really good for a mile run or when if you need some bedtime listening—it somehow manages to achieve a fast-paced chill. Motez also has a new single out called “Submission,” which is much deeper but very good.

“Sundream” by RUFUS DU SOL

Woooooo this song does something to me. All of his songs make you feel alive, and this song is no exception. “Sundream” is the perfect name for it; it does feel sundreamy: whatever that means, he’s gone and done it. I want a Tame Impala x RUFUS collab so badly. Who do I contact about this? Lmk.

“Move All Night” by SNBRN, Autograf, and KOLE

SNBRN baby! When he came to Trinity, he played a deeper version of this, and I think everyone there ascended. This song is so good, he layered KOLE’s voice so well over the rest of the sounds he mixed—including a trumpet, thank you? Also, not too pop-y, which can be a difficult balance to find. His latest release, “When We’re Awake,” unfortunately didn’t achieve that balance, but hopefully he’ll release better stuff before summer rolls around.

“Help Me Lose My Mind” by Disclosure and London Grammar

What a f*cking banger. From their 2013 album Settle which also included “Latch,” “White Noise,” and “When A Fire Starts To Burn,” iconic songs of the 2010’s. London Grammar needs to do more DJ collabs, they sound like they belong in this genre. It’s somehow both sad and uplifting. Honestly a song I might consider perfect.

“When Will I See You Again” (Amtrac Remix) by Shakka and Amtrac

Recent discovery for me (thank you @colleen), but apparently it’s been out since April 2017. Shakka has an R&B voice that Amtrac works so well with. I like that he didn’t speed it up too much, and he added a really nice background vocal which layers very nicely. He has a really cool playlist on his Spotify called “Planet Amtrac,” which is essentially a bunch of songs similar to this. Would recommend, especially for studying.

“Move into Me” (Roosevelt Remix) by Bad Sounds, BROODS, and Roosevelt

This song just puts you in a good mood. A breath of fresh air for sure. Also, an incredibly catchy guitar riff. BROODS sound great, it’s got exquisite pacing, and there’s some layered bongo drums? It checks all the boxes. Bad Sounds released an EP in January of this year that I liked, but I’m hoping for better down the line.

“Nevermind” by Dennis Lloyd

It’s a freshman year staple. Dennis Lloyd does good work. The best part of this song is the way it slowly and subtly escalates. It’s very satisfying and very well done. It also walks the fine line of EDM and pop, but he manages to do it in a not so obnoxious way. He recently did a collab with Robin Schulz that I halfway approve of. It’s a little bit obvious and less original than his other stuff, but there’s a time and a place I guess.