Women’s Soccer Beats Eastern Conn. State, Wesleyan

Alex Dahlem ’20

Managing Editor

The Trinity College women’s soccer team took two close matchups this past week against in-state foes Eastern Connecticut State University and Wesleyan University. The two wins bring the Bantams to 6-6-2 on the season and extend their winning or draw streak to four.

On Wednesday, the Bantams travelled to Mansfield, CT to face the 5-10 Eastern Connecticut State Warriors in the final non-conference game of the season for both teams. Precision striking combined with staunch defense contributed to Trinity’s dominant performance over the Warriors. Duun O’Hara ’22, a Connecticut native, was the star player for the Bantams as her consistent play throughout the game allowed Trinity to keep Eastern on their heels.

O’Hara went to her left foot to give the Bantams their first scoring opportunity of the game, a 35-yard missile that found the crossbar and was cleared by the defense. O’Hara remained on the attack after receiving a pass from Hannah Storozuk ’23 and putting yet another shot off the crossbar (this time from 20 yards out). Close calls continued for the Bantams as Storozuk almost converted on another solid strike with 17 minutes left in the first half.

Trinity College Athletics

Trinity finally found the back of the net in the 84th minute after Aspen Hawkins ’23’s 25-yard strike was blocked by the Eastern goalie before being rebounded into the back of the net by a charging O’Hara.

Jennifer Stuart ’22, the Bantam goalie, recorded her third shutout in six starts as Trinity outshot the Warriors 18-2. Next up for the Bantams was a Homecoming weekend and senior day matchup with NESCAC rival Wesleyan at the Trinity Soccer Field. Staying true to form, Trinity’s stellar rookie class showed their strength and poise under pressure as Delaney Markham ’23 scored both goals for the Bantams in their 2-1 victory over the nationally-ranked Cardinals.

Bantam goalie Jennifer Stuart continued her outstanding play as she recorded eight saves (six of which came in the second half) to earn yet another win. Unlike the Eastern Connecticut game, Trinity scored much earlier out of the gates on a corner kick from Tricia Pollock ’20 just ten minutes into the game. The shot deflected off of the goalie’s gloves and straight to Markham, giving the rookie the perfect opportunity to score her first goal in a Trinity uniform. Remarkably, just two minutes later the same exact play occurred to give the Bantams an early 2-0 lead.

Despite the early Trinity success, the Cardinals showed their tenacity and competiveness by scoring less than a minute after Markham’s second goal.

The early excitement for both teams led to an equally exciting defensive battle in the second half. Wesleyan came agonizingly close to tying the game up, finishing up with 21 total shots, nine of which were on target and three of which found the post. The Cardinals’ best chance to tie things up came late in the second half on a missed penalty kick. Trinity’s ability to hold on and beat a tough conference opponent is a testament to the tenacity of this young team.

Next up for the Bantams is a home matchup against Amherst on Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 7 pm, the women’s soccer team’s final game of their scheduled fall season.