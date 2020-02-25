Women’s Hockey Hosts Senior Night Game Against Wesleyan in their Last Regular Match of the Season

Mateo Vazquez ’21

Sports Editor

This past weekend, the Trinity College women’s hockey team hosted their senior might with a game against Wesleyan. This was the last regular season match for the team and was essential in securing a spot for the playoffs.

The game was one of their toughest match-ups of the season, as Wesleyan is one of the more skilled hockey teams within the NESCAC. Within the first few minutes of the game, it seemed as if the Bantam’s chances at winning were compromised as Wesleyan dominated control of the puck and completed a successful shot on goal early-on. There was a lot of back and forth movement that followed, yet the outcome of the game was not sealed. Near the end of the period, the Bantams had the chance to score on a power-play. The Bantams then fired back with a quick attack a few minutes later and were able to tie the game at 1-1. This kept the Bantams alive, provided the energy needed to bring into the second period of play.

As the game progressed, it did seem that Wesleyan was the favored team to win. They were quick to the puck and consistently dominated the ice. The Bantams continued to fight for control, but neither team was able to score in the second period as there was a stalemate. This continued into the third period of play as both teams were vigilant in a desperate attempt to land a shot. Despite the endless attempts, both sides came up empty handed. Hence, the fifth overtime game of the season commenced.

It was quite obvious entering the overtime that both defenses were quite exhausted. However, the end of the game was far from over. Entering into overtime the Bantams made a quick push on a high attack, but came up empty handed. This was followed by numerous attacks on Wesleyan, but they too came up short-handed. Toward the end of the overtime the Bantams caught another break. Wesleyan committed a foul which resulted in another power play opportunity for the Bantams. After numerous fast attacks on the goal, the Bantams were finally able to score. After a split in the defense and the Wesleyan goalie getting caught on the other side of the post, junior Camille von Steinbergs was able to wrist a shot into the goal and sealed the win at 2-1. This was an excellent end to an incredible senior night and exactly the kind of momentum the Bantams needed to push their way into the playoff season. We wish them the best of luck in the rest of their season as they sit in the eight seed spot to start the playoffs, for the second-straight season.

The team will be traveling to Vermont to take on Middlebury on this upcoming Saturday, Feb. 29. We wish the team the best of luck!

