Trinity Men’s Basketball Defeats the Connecticut College Camels in Overtime Portion of the Game

Erin Karczewski ’20

Sports Editor

The Trinity College Bantams improved their record to 2-2 in the NESCAC after an exciting double overtime win against the Connecticut College Camels.

While the Bantams fell behind 12-5 early in the first half, they battled back to take the lead to 19-17 halfway through the first half. With key plays from Colin Donovan ’21, the Bantams were able to improve their lead to 47-44 by the end of the first half.

Unable to back down, Ben McPherron, a rookie for the Camels, led all scorers with 21 points. With just 1:27 left in regulation, the Bantams led 81-78 until Camel junior Jeff Allen hit a three pointer to tie up the ball game. Senior guard for the Bantams, Christian Porydzy ’20 attempted a half-court shot to take the lead at the end of regulation, however, he came up short.

After much back and forth in the first overtime, the Camels sunk a three with just 29 seconds left to give them a 90-86 lead.

Trinity co-captain Nick Seretta ’20 was one for two from the line along with Camel’s junior Jack Zimmerman to make the score 91-87. Porydzy was able to grab the offensive rebound on Seretta’s miss to improve the Bantams to 91-89 with just one second left on the clock. The Bantams proceeded to quickly foul, sending Camels Austin Nwafor to the line. As Nwafor sunk only the second of two free throws improving the Camels lead to 92-89. As the Bantams inbounded the ball, Porydzy let it bounce once before launching an almost full-length court shot. His attempt was good, sending the Bantams into a second overtime. Trinity’s Seretta and a few others had a couple buckets in the second overtime to give Trinity the 104-94 victory over the Connecticut College Camels. The Bantams improved their overall record 21-6 while the Camels dropped to 3-13 overall.

During the month of February, the Bantams will face off against NESCAC rivals the Williams Ephs, the Tufts Jumbos, the Bates Bobcats, the Amherst Mammoths, and the Hamilton Continentals. After their success against the Camels, we wish them the best of luck in their winter season!