NESCAC Ends Spring Sports in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) announced the cancellation of all spring sports and athletic activities on Mar. 11. This decision comes “in light of the decision of many NESCAC schools to have students return home and complete the semester remotely,” according to a statement released by NESCAC Presidents.

The statement further indicates that the decision to cancel was “unanimous” and includes conference competitions and conference championships.

President of the College Joanne Berger-Sweeney had also indicated in her Mar. 11 guidance regarding Trinity’s decision to suspend classes that spring sports would be cancelled. Berger-Sweeney acknowledged that while “this is extremely disappointing for our students, families, coaches, and fans,” we will “find ways to recognize your commitment to your sport and the college as we move forward.”

The Ivy League also cancelled its spring sports programs on Mar. 11 in a statement from League Presidents, adding that the decision was “unanimous” and will “cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.”