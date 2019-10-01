Former Trinity Student Makes Headlines at Boise State

Mateo Vazquez ’21

Sports Editor

Eric Sachse ’19 will probably best be known for his legacy that he is setting on the field at Boise State. The kicker is demonstrating his amazing athletic talent on the field in front of over 50,000 people. He has no doubt made a tremendous impact on the Boise State and has become an offensive weapon changing the outcomes of their games. However, what few realize is that he got his start at Trinity not very long ago. According to the Middletown Press in 2016, he transformed the outcome of the Tufts game in a very close game of 36-28 no doubt contributing to what was a terrific season as the Bantams went undefeated and won the NESCAC.

The second that he took to the field his sophomore year, it was quite evident of his potential. In just his sophomore year alone, he completed all 50 of his kicks for a total of 37 extra points and 13 field goals. According to the Middletown Press, for a player that never took to the field at Cheshire Academy, where he played in high school, it is amazing to see how he has transformed as a player and where he has gotten. Making a 50 yard field goal is no joke, yet Sachse makes it seem as if it were just any other play.

However, it does not look as if his journey will end at Boise State. He has finally gotten a taste of what it is like to play at a big football program and has only excelled as a result. Although he is no longer at Trinity, it is great to see how far he has gone in his journey and more importantly where he has yet to go in his football career, as this is still just the beginning. When looking for football programs to go to for D 1 he looked at a variety of options. According to the Middletown Press, he stated “He reached out to LSU, to Boston College, UConn, Boise, Arizona but Boise was by far the staff that was the most proactive in communicating with him.” Many at the time thought that he may have gone toward the Uconn route as he had received a lot of guidance from Dave Teggart who was a graduate of the Uconn football program helped Sachse when he was at Worcester Academy, yet in the end, Boise was the best match.

It is thrilling to see what Boise will be able to do this year with Sachse as a kicker, as he no doubt causes turmoil for the defenses that he goes up against. Although it is still early on in their season Boise is undefeated and no doubt as a result of the contributions that Sachse has made this year. We wish him the best of luck on the rest of his season and his future endevors as he continues his sporting career.