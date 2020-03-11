Tripod Editorial: We Will Continue To Publish Despite School Closure

In light of Trinity’s decision to move all courses to remote learning through April 5th, the Tripod herewith commits itself to continue to publish and cover campus affairs despite this closure. While the length of this closure remains variable, our operations will be maintained during the remaining term of the semester.

We believe strongly in the role that the free press plays on this campus and, whether we meet in our offices in Jackson or virtually across the country, the Tripod will continue for the rest of the spring semester.

We will primarily publish news stories, though we welcome opinion coverage and features coverage about campus affairs and events. Regrettably, with the cancellation of spring sports and musical events, it seems that there remains little to cover in the sports and arts realms. Nevertheless, we welcome all content–especially on alumni and their affairs–and resolve ourselves to ensuring that the Tripod remains a forum for discussion.

Moreover, there doubtless remain important stories to be told as Trinity continues to evaluate its status. As the College considers how best to ensure that all students can graduate and continue their education, the Tripod remains as important as ever in keeping our College campus and the wider community connected and informed about these administrative developments.

We will continue to do our best to produce timely, accurate content and, as always, we welcome your feedback via direct comments and on our website.

Even though we may not be able to meet again neath’ the elms for the foreseeable future, the Tripod earnestly hopes that all will continue to participate in important conversations about the affairs and future of Trinity College.

Alumni/alumnae and current students are welcome and encouraged to submit pieces to the Tripod at any time, on any topic, by emailing tripod@trincoll.edu or emailing our Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Clark, directly at Brendan.Clark@trincoll.edu.

-The Trinity Tripod