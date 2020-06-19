Letter to the Editor: Umoja Coalition

Trinity College’s Umoja Coalition issued a statement and list of demands to the Trinity College administration Friday afternoon, which was also sent to the Tripod and is shared here as a Letter to the Editor.

The Umoja Coalition Mission Statement: We, the Umoja Coalition, are a collective of various Black organizations at Trinity College who were all founded under the Black cultural house, Umoja. The Umoja Coalition is committed to transforming this institution into an inclusive, accessible, and safe environment for all Black students.

Full access to Umoja’s letter, released to the student body today, is available in full here. Their list of demands is available here for the benefit of the public.

–The Umoja Coalition