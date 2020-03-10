Tripod Editorial: Celebrating International Women’s Day at Trinity

Sunday was International Women’s Day and the Tripod has spent the past year covering and enjoying the festivities that have marked the 50th anniversary of coeducation at Trinity. Certainly, no institution on Trinity’s campus has remained untouched by the important work and contributions that women have made since their arrival in 1969 and the Tripod is among those organizations that has been improved by their important work.

The Tripod saw its first female editor-in-chief, Susannah Heschel, in 1973, and has since had a series of female leaders hold one of the most important roles on campus, the arbiter of information to the student body. For the 69 years before 1973, the Tripod’s lead editor was only a man. Indeed, how far we have come but how far we still have to go.

There is no doubt that important work remains to be done. Even as we have reached parity in Trinity’s class by gender, there are doubtless other underrepresented groups and identities which remain to be fully included. And, without question, women remain disadvantaged globally in management positions and executive roles.

The Tripod is proud of the work that Trinity has undertaken thus far and is proud of the many female leaders that have steered it through the first decades of the twenty-first century. The Tripod looks forward to producing other female leaders and witnessing the immense change they can have on our community and the world.

-The Trinity Tripod

