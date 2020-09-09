Trinity Reports First Employee Case of COVID-19

Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Trinity College has reported its first faculty and staff case of the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon. In an email to employees, Assistant Director of Human Resources Michelle Cabral noted that the impacted employee had “been contacted in accordance with our protocols and is complying fully with all requirements.”

It was not immediately clear based on the email whether the employee was a member of the faculty or part of the College’s staff. Some faculty members have returned to the campus for in-person instruction since classes resumed for the fall term on Sept. 7.

Any individuals who came into contact have “already been contacted by our health team,” according to Cabral. It was not clear if any of those individuals included students. While faculty and staff have received emails relative to the new coronavirus cases, students will no longer receive regular updates according to a previous email by Dean of Campus Life and Vice President for Student Affairs Joe DiChristina.

Trinity also updated its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday evening to reflect an additional student case confirmed on-campus and two prior cases. No additional details relative to the case were provided. It was not immediately clear when the prior cases were added or why those students had not returned to campus last week.

The Tripod has reached out to Chief of Staff to the President Jason Rojas for comment and will update this article if it is received.

This is a developing story. The Tripod will update it as more details become available.