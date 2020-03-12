Robbery Results in Stolen Property, Physical Altercation on Allen Place

Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Trinity College’s Campus Safety Department has announced that a robbery occurred on Wednesday, Mar. 11 around 10:30 p.m. Several unnamed individuals are believed to have “entered the front door of a residence on Allen Place after having engaged the residents in a verbal altercation,” according to an email to students from Director of Campus Safety Brian Heavren.

Heavren indicated that this group of individuals “then confronted a student on a second floor porch” and “punched him several times.” The student received minor injuries, though no further details about his condition have been released.

The group of individuals “fled with electronic devices taken from the residence.” The incident was observed on camera and response came from Campus Safety and the Hartford Police Department.

One of the responsible parties was arrested on the scene and placed under arrest. “The investigation continues to identify the other people that were involved,” added Heavren in his email to the community.

Separately, an individual was arrested at 10:50 p.m. on Lincoln Street, approximately a quarter mile from Allen Place and Trinity College, and charged with the following: “home invasion, larceny-fourth degree, assault-second degree, and robbery-first degree.” That individual is presently held on $250,000 bond. It was not immediately clear whether that arrest and the Allen Place robbery were related.

The Tripod spoke with Heavren, who added that “the Campus Safety Department recognizes that incidents like these can create an unsettling environment for our community and we work closely with the Hartford Police to solve cases or incidents and prevent them from reoccurring.” Heavren also indicated that additional Hartford police officers would be present on campus through Saturday, Mar. 13 in response to the incident.

The Tripod has reached out to the Hartford Police Department for comment but has not received a response to its inquiry.