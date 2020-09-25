COVID-19 Weekly Update: Case Increases at Trin

Daniel J. Nesbitt ’22

Managing Editor

Examining the data available on Trinity’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the College has reported that a total of 4,507 COVID-19 PCR tests have been completed between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, with a total of 15 positive test results.

Trinity has recorded 23 positive cases total among students, 9 of which have been “prior,” referring to “test results of individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and received another positive test result less than 90 days from the first.” According to the Dashboard, “In some cases, their original positive test was before their arrival on campus and they were never active cases on campus.”

As shown in the figure above, the positive test rate between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 was approximately 0.33% (*including 5 “priors”), a significant increase from last week’s (Sept. 7 through Sept. 14) positive test rate of 0.14% as shown in the figure below. In addition, the invalid test rate for this week was approximately 1.55%, nearly double last week’s invalid test rate of 0.82%.

Trinity’s test results, as percentages, for the most recent week of recorded data. Photo courtesy of the Trinity Tripod.