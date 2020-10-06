Changes to Information Services Leadership; Department Renamed to Library and Information Technology Services

Daniel J. Nesbitt ’22

Managing Editor

In an email to the campus community on October 1, President Berger-Sweeney announced that Fred Kass, currently Director of Networking and Infrastructure Services within the Information Services Division, will take over as Interim Chief Information Officer (CIO) beginning October 15.

This interim position comes after the announcement of current Vice President for Information Services and CIO Sue Aber’s retirement, which goes into effect at the end of October. To replace Aber’s position, the College “will be seeking a Vice President for Library and Information Technology Services.”

Per Berger-Sweeney’s email, Kass “has 25 years of experience in higher education library and information technology divisions.” Joining Trinity in 2013 as Director of Network and Infrastructure Services, Kass “was promoted to associate Chief Information Officer in 2016, and has been the Assistant Vice President for Information Services and Associate CIO since 2018.”

The President’s email also announced that, beginning January 1, 2021, “Information Services will be renamed the division of Library and Information Technology Services (LITS).” According to Chief of Staff to the President and Assistant Vice President for External Affairs Jason Rojas, the name change and inclusion of “Library” in the division name “is to reinforce an appreciation for the central role that the library has in supporting our academic mission and as a hub for campus life at Trinity.” Rojas did indicate that there would be some rebranding costs, though the associated costs “have not been determined at this time.”

For this administrative restructuring, Rojas informed the Tripod that Berger-Sweeney consulted with “a college library and information technology professional” who “conduct[ed] a review of the division with an emphasis on reviewing its structure, culture, and services provided.” He added that the findings of the review, which “included interviews and a survey of staff, faculty, and members of the Board of Trustees,” aided Berger-Sweeney in making the decision. This organizational restructuring follows the extensive restructuring of the Student Success and Enrollment Management division announced in early June, 2020.

Berger-Sweeney also indicated in her email to the community that details about the search committee and process for will be finalized “in the coming weeks.” When asked about how the current hiring freeze will impact the search, Rojas deferred to Berger-Sweeney’s promise for additional information in the near future. Though “No decisions have been made about the search process,” said Rojas, “it will be a multi-constituent group is as typical with searches for Vice President level leadership positions.”