Tripod Talks with Field Hockey to Recap Fall Season

Erin Karczewski ’20

Sports Editor

Finishing with an overall record of 8-8, the Trinity Bantams were not able to hold onto a consistent winning streak. With wins against Amherst and Williams to end their regular season play, they were able to squeeze into the eighth spot of the NESCAC tournament in hopes of keeping their season alive.

The Trinity Women’s Field hockey team ended their 2019 season against Middlebury College in the semifinal round of the NESCAC tournament. Middlebury went on to beat Tufts in the NESCAC finals for their third year in a row.

The Tripod had the pleasure of sitting down with a consistent contributor, Christine Taylor ’22, to hear a little more about her thoughts from the season.

With hope and confidence fueling the attitudes and work ethic of the Trinity Bantams, the 2020 season is looking to be even brighter than the 2019 season.

TT: Were you happy with the outcome of the season?

CT: We had a rough start to the beginning of the season, but we managed to rally and turn our season around towards the end. The team started clicking and we ended up making the NESCAC tournament. I was definitely happy we ended up making the tournament, but sad that we didn’t make it farther.

TT: What were your biggest strengths as a team on and off the field?

CT: I would say our strengths as a team are the culture that we have. Our team is very close in general. We share a bond that spreads on and off the field which is really pivotal to the success of our team.

TT: How is the team looking for next year?

CT: Next year I think we have set the standards even higher and have learned a lot from this past season. I believe next year our team will be very good and has so much potential to go very far in the season, and potentially win it all.