Student Intern Spotlight: Amelia Huba ’22 at the Center for Student Success and Career Development

Alex Chambers ’22

Staff Writer

Trinity’s Center for Student Success and Career Development (CSSCD) interns are always available to help students who are applying for jobs and internships or seeking resume advice. Amelia Huba ’22 has worked as an intern at the CSSCD for the past two years. Huba helps students “create and edit their professional documents and profiles,” including “resumes and cover letters as well as Handshake and LinkedIn.” She also aids students in their search for internships and jobs, in addition to helping them prepare for interviews. Amelia summarized her intern position as helping students to “prepare for life after graduation.”

Following suit of other programs on campus, the Career Studio has moved completely online for the Fall 2020 semester. Students can show up to work on whichever virtual platform they prefer, via the Virtual Career Studio Zoom meeting, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program also offers “eReviews,” a system that allows students to submit a document for review. These documents are returned with comments within 24 hours.

Huba became a Career Development Intern her sophomore year because she wanted to learn about and participate in the ways that Trinity prepares its students for their lives after graduation. However, the training for this position is no easy task. Huba arrived to campus a week before the start of classes in order to complete the week-long, in-depth introduction to the CSSCD’s policies and tactics. To this point, Huba said, “Learning how to manage all of the resources we have and how to politely and professionally tear apart and rebuild someone else’s documents was complex, but really rewarding.” She added that “you can’t really help someone else with their resume until yours is spotless, and it’s definitely a learning curve, but now these are skills that I’ll have for life.”

Despite the difficult training process, Huba finds her job rewarding and said that the best part is “taking a resume that may have been created in high school without guidance and turning into a really polished document—seeing the students take pride in their experiences and have a professional way to display all that they’ve done feels great.”

The most common mistake that Huba has noticed in student applications and resumes is rushing through the process of writing them. She explained that “it may be tempting to just copy and paste your information and application answers from one position to the other, but this cookie cutter approach is transparent to potential employers and it can lead to slip ups.”

While the CSSCD is an excellent resource for Trinity students, Huba has observed that it is “critically underused,” recalling that in her four-hour shift this past Thursday, only one person came to the Studio. She explained that she knows “everyone has Zoom fatigue, but the Center is such an amazing resource. I really wish more students would utilize it because we all want to help.”

Huba concluded with another piece of advice for Trinity students crafting resumes and filling out job application: “My best tip for students working on resumes and job applications is to take your time… I know we’re all busy college students, but searching for jobs has to be a thought-out, patient process.”