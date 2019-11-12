“I Speak Louder than Stigma” Addresses Mental Health

Amanda Scopelliti ’20

Features Editor

On Thursday, Nov. 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Hallden Hall, Trinity will be hosting an event organized by the senior students enrolled in Professor Molly Helt’s Developmental Psychopathology class called “I Speak Louder Than Stigma.”

Inspired by “Take Back the Night” which focuses on survivors of sexual assault, the purpose of this event is to put an end to the stigma surrounding mental illness on campus by discussing various mental health issues that members of the Trinity community face. The goal is to have an open and honest conversation about mental illness in order to fight the isolation that silence perpetuates.

The students organizing “hope this event will bring our community together and allow mental health survivors to feel heard and supported.” One of Professor Helt’s students, Maddie Kane ’20, added that “this is such an important discussion to have, and I’m so excited to be a part of this event.”

Students, professors, administrators, and other members of the Trinity community are encouraged to share their experiences with mental illness by contacting members of the class for a link.

Stories can be shared anonymously and, in that case, will be read aloud by one of Professor Helt’s students. However, there is also the option to include an email address along with the story if one wishes to read it in their own voice. There will also be a submission box at the event for the individuals who wish to share their stories, but were unable to do so beforehand.

Sponsors of “I Speak Louder Than Stigma” who made the event possible include Alpha Chi Omega, the Trinity College Psychology Department, and the Trinity College Health Center. The Health Center will also have a table at the event to provide additional information and resources to students.

The students organizing the event encourage everyone to attend, bring friends, and participate in this discussion about mental health. They believe that attending “I Speak Louder Than Stigma” is “an important way for students to recognize the prevalence of stigma and the pressure to be silent about mental illness in their communities and to realize that it can happen to anyone.”