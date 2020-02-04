Cinestudio’s Moonlight Movies: Showing Student Favorites

Maura Keary ’22

Contributing Writer

Cinestudio, founded in 1970, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of operation in 2020. The venue is Trinity’s own student-operated, non-profit movie theater tucked away next to the main quad on campus. Run by both students and community volunteers, Cinestudio offers a variety of showings at the theater, ranging across an array of different genres.

To celebrate the theater’s semi-centennial, Cinestudio coordinator Claire Pritchard ’20 explained that on Feb. 22, it would be presenting a double feature of Yellow Submarine and Alice’s Restaurant, Cinestudio’s first showings in 1970. Both movies will be free for all students and the public.

In addition to Cinestudio’s usual movie screenings, there is also a monthly program called “Moonlight Movies,” in which students attend a movie for free with a Trinity ID. “It gets a lot of people who wouldn’t normally come to Cinestudio to come,” Pritchard explained. For these events, a movie is selected be shown at 10 p.m. once a month. Pritchard explained that dependent upon the coordinator at the time, there are different movies chosen to be shown. “I really like to show throwbacks and childhood classics; we showed Home Alone for Christmas two years ago and we just recently showed She’s the Man.”

By partnering with the Office of Student Activities, Involvement & Leadership (S.A.I.L.), Cinestudio is able to offer this opportunity to Trinity students so they can enjoy a no-cost movie in their own backyard.

For the next Moonlight Movie, Cinestudio will be showing Love and Basketball on Feb. 14. Students looking to get involved can email cinestudio.staff@gmail.com to find out about volunteer opportunities. “All of our staff are volunteers, so they work every showing. Volunteers get into every movie for free and they also get free tickets for their friends.”

