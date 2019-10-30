Bantams Flock Back for Successful Homecoming 2019

Anna Bauer ’23

Trinity College held its annual Homecoming celebration from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27. Kicking off the Welcome Friday morning, alumni were invited to return to the classroom and sit in on current classes. The rest of the day’s activities included tours of campus, an open house at the Trinity College Archives, and a Greek Life career mentoring event, ultimately giving alumni the opportunity to remember their good times on campus and enjoy the sunny weather Friday brought. The evening was filled with dinners for the Class of 1963, the Class of 1970, and the Trinity Athletic Hall of Famers. There was also an all-welcome Shabbat dinner at Zach’s Hillel House, where Pride month was celebrated. Additionally, the movie Hustlers showed that evening at Cinestudio.

Saturday was filled with breakfasts, brunches, and lunches celebrating our alumni athletes. Free Trinity t-shirts were given away that morning at the All-Campus Vernon Social Center Tailgate where Trinity’s four acapella groups performed. Later that day, our field hockey team and men’s and women’s soccer teams played, as did our football team in the annual Homecoming Football Game against Williams College. Unfortunately, Williams won 29 to 15, but Trinity spirit was not lost as the alumni, faculty, and students congregated in both the stands and the parking lot, tailgating through the game that was close until the end. Throughout the game, one booth gave away free donuts and apple cider, another sold Trinity gear, and two food trucks sold local cuisine. The weather could not have been more perfect for everyone to gather, bring their dogs, and enjoy the company of others with the sounds of the PA announcer in the background.

On Sunday, the agenda included a Service of the Holy Communion at the Chapel, a brunch at Mather Dining Hall, a farewell brunch for the Class of 1963, as well as three movie showings at Cinestudio.

Overall, the 2019 Homecoming was one for the books. From students to faculty to alumni, all enjoyed the sunny days. Naomi Guaden ’23 remarked “it was a great day to see the Trinity community together to show school spirit.” Eve Pollack ’20, a senior at Trinity, said the days were bittersweet because it’s her last homecoming, but remarked, “once a Bant, always a Bant!”