10 Pieces of Advice for the Bants of the Class of 2024

Bailey McKeon ’22

Features Editor

1. Keep your head up. Your college experience is just beginning. You have a world of opportunity waiting for you that you aren’t even aware of yet. No one has “the perfect start,” and one might be especially rare in the midst of a pandemic. Don’t get down about it. Believe that good things are coming. They are.

2. Don’t party. That being said, our promising future here is contingent on our ability to follow proper health and safety protocols and keep COVID-19 cases on campus low. It’s not worth engaging in things now that could compromise the rest of our semester here. Trinity historically has an active social scene but there are other ways to engage with your peers and meet new people. As a student body, we need to collectively continue to keep the number of COVID cases low on campus. The better we do this, the more restrictions will be lifted.

3. Please don’t party. Enough said.

4. Give it time. It’s okay to be unhappy during this period of transition. Adjusting to college is not easy and every returning student this year have similar experiences. But we’re all still here for a reason. Be patient. You will find friends. You will find your path here at Trinity. Social circles open up dramatically before you even realize it.

5. Get out of your comfort zone. Take a risk! You are here to grow, and, believe it or not, you are in charge of your own growth. Grab the reins! Take control! Plant your seeds and see how you blossom. Try a club you are unsure about. Email your online classmates and ask to social distance and study. These small things can initiate a whole new community for you here at Trinity.

6. Say hello to the person next to you. It’s the easiest way to make a new friend. And it’ll bring some light into someone else’s day. Especially in a time when we may be feeling disconnected, friendliness goes a long way.

7. Speak up about what you are struggling with. Trinity offers so many resources to support your success. You and only you are responsible for reaching out to these sources. Help will not miraculously come to you. So please don’t be afraid to ask for guidance either-it’s being offered for a reason. Visit the Counseling Center, engage in a spiritual activity, or seek academic support. Never forget that you are not alone and that so many people on this campus are dedicated to helping and supporting you along your college journey.

8. Learn about your resources. Consequently, in order to utilize your resources, you have to know about them if you are going to reach out to them! Ask others to point you in the right direction, or simply search for help on the Trinity website (www.trincoll.edu) if you are unsure where to turn.

9. Balance is important. Starting a new routine here can be overwhelming, especially during an era where establishing routines is harder than ever. Remember to take time to take care of yourself. Consider virtual self-care opportunities offered through Trinity’s Bantams in Balance program or find ways to engage in self-care at a distance by doing yoga on the quad.

10. Practice gratitude. As much as this may not be the start you had imagined or dreamt of, we are all so fortunate to be here. This is a unique opportunity for each and everyone of us to strive to be better humans and take advantage of our beautiful Hartford campus. Be thankful for what you do have. Sometimes a good attitude is all that you need to start the day off right.